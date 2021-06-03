The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR): Can A Stock Be Up 1.949% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s traded shares stood at 7,705,661 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.95, to imply an increase of 1.8% or $0.67 in intraday trading. The KR share’s 52-week high remains $42.99, putting it -13.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +20.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.35. The company has a valuation of $28.73 Billion, with an average of 8.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for The Kroger Co. (KR), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give KR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 16 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) trade information

After registering a 1.8% upside in the last session, The Kroger Co. (KR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $37.96 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 0.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.09%, and 3.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.49%. Short interest in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) saw shorts transact 59.55 Million shares and set a 6.57 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35.67, implying a decline of -6.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28 and $44 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KR has been trading 15.94% off suggested target high and -26.22% from its likely low.

The Kroger Co. (KR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Kroger Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Kroger Co. (KR) shares are +15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -18.44% against 0.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -18% this quarter before falling -26% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $39.61 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending July 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $29.8 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $40.72 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -2.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 60.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.6% annually.

KR Dividends

The Kroger Co. has its next earnings report out between June 16 and June 21, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Kroger Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.72, with the share yield ticking at 1.93% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.91%.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s Major holders

The Kroger Co. insiders hold 0.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.16% of the shares at 86.78% float percentage. In total, 1310 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 74.07 Million shares (or 9.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.67 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 73.35 Million shares, or about 9.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.64 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Kroger Co. (KR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 20,769,936 shares. This is just over 2.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $659.65 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.52 Million, or 1.92% of the shares, all valued at about $461.03 Million.