Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK): Can A Stock Be Down -0.874% YTD, And Still Be A Winner

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)’s traded shares stood at 1,437,296 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.64, to imply an increase of 0.06% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The TAK share’s 52-week high remains $20, putting it -20.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +8.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.3. The company has a valuation of $51.92 Billion, with an average of 2.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.6 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) trade information

After registering a 0.06% upside in the latest session, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.33 this Thursday, May 27, jumping 4.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.49%, and -1.37% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -8.74%. Short interest in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) saw shorts transact 6.11 Million shares and set a 2.35 days time to cover.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.49 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.03 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $793.6 Million and $7.19 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -99.1% before falling -2.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 507.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.58% annually.

TAK Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.85, with the share yield ticking at 5.11% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)’s Major holders

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.49% of the shares at 3.49% float percentage. In total, 363 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.72 Million shares (or 0.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $341.78 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Glenview Capital Management, LLC with 16.1 Million shares, or about 0.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $294.06 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 18,619,852 shares. This is just over 0.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $340Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.8 Million, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about $51.04 Million.