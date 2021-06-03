Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Could Grow By 29.43% Or More

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)’s traded shares stood at 2,928,595 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $81.9, to imply a decline of -4.27% or -$3.66 in intraday trading. The SYNH share’s 52-week high remains $90.1, putting it -10.01% down since that peak but still an impressive +38.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $50.26. The company has a valuation of $8.51 Billion, with an average of 608.92 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 989.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SYNH a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.96.

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) trade information

After registering a -4.27% downside in the latest session, Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $88.27 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 7.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.38%, and -1.74% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 20.21%. Short interest in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) saw shorts transact 4.48 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $96.25, implying an increase of 17.52% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $83 and $106 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SYNH has been trading 29.43% off suggested target high and 1.34% from its likely low.

Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Syneos Health, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) shares are +29.95% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.1% against 11.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 65.5% this quarter before jumping 16.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $1.27 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.35 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.01 Billion and $1.13 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.7% before jumping 19.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -1.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 46.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.21% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)’s Major holders

Syneos Health, Inc. insiders hold 0.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.04% of the shares at 95.27% float percentage. In total, 450 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Advent International Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.76 Million shares (or 10.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $816.51 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 8.32 Million shares, or about 7.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $630.84 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 2,234,087 shares. This is just over 2.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $169.46 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.91 Million, or 1.83% of the shares, all valued at about $130.27 Million.