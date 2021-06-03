Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Drops -182.93% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s traded shares stood at 1,092,643 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.34, to imply an increase of 25.56% or $0.68 in intraday trading. The SPRT share’s 52-week high remains $9.45, putting it -182.93% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.2. The company has a valuation of $80.51 Million, with an average of 601.48 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Support.com, Inc. (SPRT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SPRT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) trade information

After registering a 25.56% upside in the last session, Support.com, Inc. (SPRT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.37- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 0.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.5%, and -12.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 51.82%. Short interest in Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) saw shorts transact 3.48 Million shares and set a 0.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3, implying a decline of -10.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPRT has been trading -10.18% off suggested target high and -10.18% from its likely low.

Support.com, Inc. (SPRT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -88.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s Major holders

Support.com, Inc. insiders hold 39.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.35% of the shares at 83.72% float percentage. In total, 36 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 831.55 Thousand shares (or 3.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.82 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 824.89 Thousand shares, or about 3.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.79 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Support.com, Inc. (SPRT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 719,627 shares. This is just over 2.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.58 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 145.79 Thousand, or 0.6% of the shares, all valued at about $320.73 Thousand.