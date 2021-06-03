Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) up 16.05% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s traded shares stood at 2,412,807 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.61. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.81, to imply an increase of 6.44% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The SBBP share’s 52-week high remains $4.63, putting it -64.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.87. The company has a valuation of $199.93 Million, with an average of 5.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SBBP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) trade information

After registering a 6.44% upside in the latest session, Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.87- this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 1.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.22%, and 11.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.05%. Short interest in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) saw shorts transact 1.44 Million shares and set a 1.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.83, implying an increase of 107.47% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.25 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SBBP has been trading 255.87% off suggested target high and 15.66% from its likely low.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Strongbridge Biopharma plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) shares are -4.69% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.93% against 9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.7% this quarter before jumping 25% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $8.88 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.26 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 48%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 14.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s Major holders

Strongbridge Biopharma plc insiders hold 10.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.95% of the shares at 79.49% float percentage. In total, 104 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Caxton Corp. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.09 Million shares (or 11.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.66 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 4.14 Million shares, or about 6.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $10.06 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,297,600 shares. This is just over 1.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.15 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 994.65 Thousand, or 1.47% of the shares, all valued at about $2.75 Million.