Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) Could Grow By 35.35% Or More

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s traded shares stood at 3,768,376 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.31, to imply an increase of 1.35% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The STLA share’s 52-week high remains $20.33, putting it -0.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.75. The company has a valuation of $63.45 Billion, with an average of 3.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.99 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Stellantis N.V. (STLA), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give STLA a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) trade information

After registering a 1.35% upside in the latest session, Stellantis N.V. (STLA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.31 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 0.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.86%, and 19.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.22%. Short interest in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) saw shorts transact 8.73 Million shares and set a 2.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.86, implying an increase of 12.56% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.6 and $27.49 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STLA has been trading 35.35% off suggested target high and -37.96% from its likely low.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.74% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.11% annually.