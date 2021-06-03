Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Could Grow By 133.27% Or More

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s traded shares stood at 3,519,252 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $113.6, to imply a decline of -8.23% or -$10.19 in intraday trading. The SPLK share’s 52-week high remains $225.89, putting it -98.85% down since that peak but still an impressive +2.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $110.28. The company has a valuation of $18.51 Billion, with an average of 1.86 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.36 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Splunk Inc. (SPLK), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 37 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SPLK a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.7.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) trade information

After registering a -8.23% downside in the latest session, Splunk Inc. (SPLK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $124 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 8.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.99%, and -8.1% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -33.48%. Short interest in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) saw shorts transact 6.11 Million shares and set a 2.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $172.68, implying an increase of 52.01% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $125 and $265 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPLK has been trading 133.27% off suggested target high and 10.04% from its likely low.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Splunk Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Splunk Inc. (SPLK) shares are -39.37% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -45.45% against 0%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -25% this quarter before falling -21.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 30 analysts is $491.32 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending July 01, 2021, a total of 30 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $561.36 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $442.54 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -20.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -156.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -13.9% annually.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s Major holders

Splunk Inc. insiders hold 0.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.06% of the shares at 90.37% float percentage. In total, 980 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 23.94 Million shares (or 14.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.24 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.51 Million shares, or about 8.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.97 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Splunk Inc. (SPLK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4,564,500 shares. This is just over 2.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $618.4 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.08 Million, or 2.49% of the shares, all valued at about $552.63 Million.