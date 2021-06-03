SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Drops -645.53% From Highs, What Happens Next?

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s traded shares stood at 985,456 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.26, to imply an increase of 5.65% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The SPI share’s 52-week high remains $46.67, putting it -645.53% down since that peak but still an impressive +86.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.86. The company has a valuation of $149.38 Million, with an average of 383.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 439.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) trade information

After registering a 5.65% upside in the latest session, SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.61- this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 4.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.12%, and -7.5% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.28%. Short interest in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) saw shorts transact 501.01 Million shares and set a 1.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1, implying a decline of -84.03% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1 and $1 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPI has been trading -84.03% off suggested target high and -84.03% from its likely low.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 57.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 65.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s Major holders

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. insiders hold 38.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.4% of the shares at 16.87% float percentage. In total, 27 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.68 Million shares (or 7.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.62 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ergoteles, LLC with 197.21 Thousand shares, or about 0.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.48 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 1,661,760 shares. This is just over 6.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.46 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20.33 Thousand, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about $152.47 Thousand.