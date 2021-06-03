Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Dropped -11.68% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s traded shares stood at 1,295,751 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.74, to imply an increase of 12.26% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The ANY share’s 52-week high remains $5.55, putting it -218.97% down since that peak but still an impressive +29.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.23. The company has a valuation of $33.15 Million, with an average of 1.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 915.29 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ANY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

After registering a 12.26% upside in the last session, Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.75 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 0.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.01%, and -11.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.68%. Short interest in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) saw shorts transact 908.74 Million shares and set a 0.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40, implying an increase of 2198.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $40 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ANY has been trading 2198.85% off suggested target high and 2198.85% from its likely low.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $23.6 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $24Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $18.72 Million and $21.74 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26% before jumping 10.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 66.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 38.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

Sphere 3D Corp. insiders hold 28.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.12% of the shares at 15.56% float percentage. In total, 9 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 145.3 Thousand shares (or 0.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $379.24 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 2Thousand shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.22 Thousand.