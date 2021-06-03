Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s traded shares stood at 1,664,479 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $36.55, to imply a decline of -2.19% or -$0.82 in intraday trading. The SONO share’s 52-week high remains $44.72, putting it -22.35% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.68. The company has a valuation of $4.55 Billion, with an average of 1.96 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.85 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Sonos, Inc. (SONO), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SONO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $42.67, implying an increase of 16.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36 and $49 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SONO has been trading 34.06% off suggested target high and -1.5% from its likely low.

Sonos, Inc. (SONO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sonos, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sonos, Inc. (SONO) shares are +64.34% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 572.22% against 10.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 67.3% this quarter before falling -86.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -298.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 26.6% annually.

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s Major holders

Sonos, Inc. insiders hold 1.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.4% of the shares at 81.68% float percentage. In total, 450 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.7 Million shares (or 9.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $438.42 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.97 Million shares, or about 8.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $410.88 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sonos, Inc. (SONO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,008,251 shares. This is just over 2.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $70.36 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.93 Million, or 2.35% of the shares, all valued at about $109.91 Million.