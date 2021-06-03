Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s traded shares stood at 16,423,403 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $62.79, to imply a decline of -1.41% or -$0.9 in intraday trading. The SNAP share’s 52-week high remains $73.59, putting it -17.2% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.06. The company has a valuation of $98.07 Billion, with an average of 14.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Snap Inc. (SNAP), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 40 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SNAP a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 27 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) trade information

After registering a -1.41% downside in the last session, Snap Inc. (SNAP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $63.84 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 1.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.15%, and 1.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.4%. Short interest in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) saw shorts transact 52.91 Million shares and set a 2.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $77.61, implying an increase of 23.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42 and $100 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNAP has been trading 59.26% off suggested target high and -33.11% from its likely low.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Snap Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Snap Inc. (SNAP) shares are +41.36% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 466.67% against 0.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 88.9% this quarter before jumping 500% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 55.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 33 analysts is $844.63 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 33 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.01 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $439.06 Million and $549.99 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 92.4% before jumping 84% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 13.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s Major holders

Snap Inc. insiders hold 11.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.51% of the shares at 72.94% float percentage. In total, 939 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 129.24 Million shares (or 10.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.76 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 59.94 Million shares, or about 4.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.13 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Snap Inc. (SNAP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 31,313,647 shares. This is just over 2.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.57 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26.93 Million, or 2.12% of the shares, all valued at about $1.41 Billion.