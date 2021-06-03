Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) Could Grow By 43.04% Or More

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)’s traded shares stood at 3,326,534 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $62.92, to imply an increase of 4.65% or $2.8 in intraday trading. The SMAR share’s 52-week high remains $85.43, putting it -35.78% down since that peak but still an impressive +36.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $40.21. The company has a valuation of $7.53 Billion, with an average of 785.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SMAR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) trade information

After registering a 4.65% upside in the latest session, Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $63.78 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 1.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.34%, and 8.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.03%. Short interest in Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) saw shorts transact 4.5 Million shares and set a 3.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $80.5, implying an increase of 27.94% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $65 and $90 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SMAR has been trading 43.04% off suggested target high and 3.31% from its likely low.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Smartsheet Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) shares are +3.6% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -21.21% against 0%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -27.3% this quarter before falling -66.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -45.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -12.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)’s Major holders

Smartsheet Inc. insiders hold 4.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.46% of the shares at 98.56% float percentage. In total, 422 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 13.98 Million shares (or 11.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $968.55 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.33 Million shares, or about 8.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $715.67 Million.

We also have New Perspective Fund Inc and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, New Perspective Fund Inc holds roughly 6,147,488 shares. This is just over 5.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $392.95 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.14 Million, or 5.17% of the shares, all valued at about $392.58 Million.