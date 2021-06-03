Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK): Can A Stock Be Up 0.311% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)’s traded shares stood at 2,053,833 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $43.56, to imply a decline of -0.33% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The WORK share’s 52-week high remains $44.57, putting it -2.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.09. The company has a valuation of $25.35 Billion, with an average of 5.12 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WORK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) trade information

After registering a -0.33% downside in the latest session, Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $44.24 this Friday, May 28, jumping 1.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.99%, and 4.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.11%. Short interest in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) saw shorts transact 42.72 Million shares and set a 8.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45.29, implying an increase of 3.97% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $44 and $46 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WORK has been trading 5.6% off suggested target high and 1.01% from its likely low.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 48.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)’s Major holders

Slack Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 1.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.26% of the shares at 76.07% float percentage. In total, 768 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 41.8 Million shares (or 8.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.77 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 28.11 Million shares, or about 5.6% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.19 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 12,927,809 shares. This is just over 2.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $546.07 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.37 Million, or 2.07% of the shares, all valued at about $438.12 Million.