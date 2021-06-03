Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) After -3.41% Decline From High?

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)’s traded shares stood at 9,081,362 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $229.66, to imply an increase of 1.34% or $3.03 in intraday trading. The V share’s 52-week high remains $237.5, putting it -3.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +21.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $179.23. The company has a valuation of $505.34 Billion, with an average of 4.98 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.91 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Visa Inc. (V), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 39 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give V a Sell rating. 6 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 27 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.33.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) trade information

After registering a 1.34% upside in the last session, Visa Inc. (V) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $233.1 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 1.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.28%, and -1.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5%. Short interest in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) saw shorts transact 26.4 Million shares and set a 3.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $265.33, implying an increase of 15.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $234 and $297 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, V has been trading 29.32% off suggested target high and 1.89% from its likely low.

Visa Inc. (V) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Visa Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Visa Inc. (V) shares are +9.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 10.52% against 18.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 24.3% this quarter before jumping 33% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -18.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.5% annually.

V Dividends

Visa Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 26 and July 30, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Visa Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.28, with the share yield ticking at 0.56% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.62%.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)’s Major holders

Visa Inc. insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.27% of the shares at 97.38% float percentage. In total, 4010 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 143.13 Million shares (or 8.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.3 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 126.47 Million shares, or about 7.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $26.78 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Visa Inc. (V) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 47,468,530 shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.38 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 33.73 Million, or 1.99% of the shares, all valued at about $7.38 Billion.