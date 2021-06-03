Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) After -1.95% Decline From High?

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)’s traded shares stood at 1,981,762 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $61.49, to imply an increase of 1.17% or $0.71 in intraday trading. The TFC share’s 52-week high remains $62.69, putting it -1.95% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.47. The company has a valuation of $82.59 Billion, with an average of 6.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.81 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TFC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.16.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) trade information

After registering a 1.17% upside in the latest session, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $62.59 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 1.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.48%, and 3.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.35%. Short interest in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) saw shorts transact 12.87 Million shares and set a 2.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $65.1, implying an increase of 5.87% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $57 and $74 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TFC has been trading 20.34% off suggested target high and -7.3% from its likely low.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Truist Financial Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) shares are +30.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 23.16% against 40.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 41.5% this quarter before jumping 15.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -4.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -17.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.9% annually.

TFC Dividends

Truist Financial Corporation has its next earnings report out on July 15, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Truist Financial Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.8, with the share yield ticking at 2.93% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.09%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)’s Major holders

Truist Financial Corporation insiders hold 0.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.37% of the shares at 74.58% float percentage. In total, 1709 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 106.96 Million shares (or 7.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.24 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 93.12 Million shares, or about 6.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.43 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 38,025,608 shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.82 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 27.01 Million, or 2.01% of the shares, all valued at about $1.29 Billion.