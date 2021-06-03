Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) After -104.63% Decline From High?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s traded shares stood at 12,143,450 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.76, to imply a decline of -3.61% or -$0.59 in intraday trading. The TME share’s 52-week high remains $32.25, putting it -104.63% down since that peak but still an impressive +23.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12. The company has a valuation of $26.68 Billion, with an average of 19.22 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 36.8 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TME a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) trade information

After registering a -3.61% downside in the last session, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.53 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 4.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.6%, and -9.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.09%. Short interest in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) saw shorts transact 23.37 Million shares and set a 0.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.79, implying an increase of 50.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.6 and $36 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TME has been trading 128.43% off suggested target high and 5.33% from its likely low.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $1.28 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.4 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.01 Billion and $1.17 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 27% before jumping 19.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 3.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.83% annually.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

Tencent Music Entertainment Group insiders hold 9.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.57% of the shares at 73.77% float percentage. In total, 587 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 46.03 Million shares (or 5.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $943.21 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 23.8 Million shares, or about 2.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $487.68 Million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 6,155,711 shares. This is just over 0.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $163.74 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.05 Million, or 0.73% of the shares, all valued at about $161.04 Million.