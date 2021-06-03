Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) After -1.13% Decline From High?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s traded shares stood at 7,479,170 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $49.5, to imply an increase of 1.08% or $0.53 in intraday trading. The SYF share’s 52-week high remains $50.06, putting it -1.13% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.04. The company has a valuation of $28.79 Billion, with an average of 5.41 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Synchrony Financial (SYF), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SYF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.37.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) trade information

After registering a 1.08% upside in the last session, Synchrony Financial (SYF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $50.07 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 1.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7%, and 13.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.61%. Short interest in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) saw shorts transact 11.74 Million shares and set a 1.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $51.65, implying an increase of 4.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $43 and $59 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SYF has been trading 19.19% off suggested target high and -13.13% from its likely low.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Synchrony Financial share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Synchrony Financial (SYF) shares are +62.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 149.34% against 16.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 2183.3% this quarter before jumping 104.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -0.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $3.46 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.62 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.61 Billion and $3.46 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -4.4% before jumping 4.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -59.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.05% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

SYF Dividends

Synchrony Financial has its next earnings report out between July 19 and July 23, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Synchrony Financial has a forward dividend ratio of 0.88, with the share yield ticking at 1.8% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s Major holders

Synchrony Financial insiders hold 0.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.7% of the shares at 96.07% float percentage. In total, 994 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 63.18 Million shares (or 10.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.57 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 50.74 Million shares, or about 8.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.06 Billion.

We also have American Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Synchrony Financial (SYF) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, American Balanced Fund holds roughly 22,015,000 shares. This is just over 3.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $895.13 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.63 Million, or 2.69% of the shares, all valued at about $542.46 Million.