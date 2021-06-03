Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) After -30.4% Decline From High?

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s traded shares stood at 11,843,990 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.23, to imply an increase of 0.79% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The PCG share’s 52-week high remains $13.34, putting it -30.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +18.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.35. The company has a valuation of $23.01 Billion, with an average of 16.66 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for PG&E Corporation (PCG), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PCG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.28.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) trade information

After registering a 0.79% upside in the last session, PG&E Corporation (PCG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.27 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 0.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.69%, and -9.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.9%. Short interest in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) saw shorts transact 81.68 Million shares and set a 5.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.04, implying an increase of 47.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PCG has been trading 66.18% off suggested target high and 36.85% from its likely low.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PG&E Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PG&E Corporation (PCG) shares are -19.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -37.27% against 6.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -72.8% this quarter before jumping 9.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $5.13 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.48 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.11 Billion and $4.72 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.8% before jumping 15.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -20.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 92.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.5% annually.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s Major holders

PG&E Corporation insiders hold 24.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.53% of the shares at 95.57% float percentage. In total, 598 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 159.65 Million shares (or 8.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.87 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 137.92 Million shares, or about 6.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.62 Billion.

We also have Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PG&E Corporation (PCG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Investment Company Of America holds roughly 44,739,629 shares. This is just over 2.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $523.9 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 41.86 Million, or 2.11% of the shares, all valued at about $521.59 Million.