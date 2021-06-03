Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) After -19.21% Decline From High?

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)’s traded shares stood at 2,581,959 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $54.36, to imply a decline of -2.32% or -$1.29 in intraday trading. The KSS share’s 52-week high remains $64.8, putting it -19.21% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.28. The company has a valuation of $8.52 Billion, with an average of 4Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Kohl’s Corporation (KSS), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give KSS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.09.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) trade information

After registering a -2.32% downside in the latest session, Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $56.87 this Thursday, May 27, jumping 4.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.74%, and -12.2% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 33.4%. Short interest in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) saw shorts transact 11.25 Million shares and set a 3.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $64.67, implying an increase of 18.97% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $47 and $75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KSS has been trading 37.97% off suggested target high and -13.54% from its likely low.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kohl’s Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) shares are +72.83% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 536% this quarter before jumping 3300% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -18.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -124.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -5.94% annually.

KSS Dividends

Kohl’s Corporation has its next earnings report out between August 16 and August 20, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kohl’s Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1, with the share yield ticking at 1.64% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.28%.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)’s Major holders

Kohl’s Corporation insiders hold 1.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.46% of the shares at 95.42% float percentage. In total, 595 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 13.92 Million shares (or 8.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $566.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 13.24 Million shares, or about 8.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $538.54 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4,481,168 shares. This is just over 2.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $182.34 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.26 Million, or 2.7% of the shares, all valued at about $253.65 Million.