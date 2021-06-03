Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) After -0.83% Decline From High?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s traded shares stood at 10,150,343 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $166.06, to imply an increase of 0.01% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The JPM share’s 52-week high remains $167.44, putting it -0.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $90.78. The company has a valuation of $502.69 Billion, with an average of 11.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give JPM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) trade information

After registering a 0.01% upside in the last session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $167.4 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 0.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.6%, and 7.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.68%. Short interest in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) saw shorts transact 19.62 Million shares and set a 1.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $165.88, implying a decline of -0.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $110 and $195 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JPM has been trading 17.43% off suggested target high and -33.76% from its likely low.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing JPMorgan Chase & Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) shares are +40.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.62% against 40.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 120.3% this quarter before falling -2.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -1.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $29.93 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $29.2 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $30.29 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -1.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -17.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.28% annually.

JPM Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has its next earnings report out on July 13, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 3.6, with the share yield ticking at 2.17% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.55%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s Major holders

JPMorgan Chase & Co. insiders hold 0.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.18% of the shares at 73.83% float percentage. In total, 3976 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 263.07 Million shares (or 8.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.05 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 198.36 Million shares, or about 6.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $30.2 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 85,909,556 shares. This is just over 2.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.92 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 61.07 Million, or 2.02% of the shares, all valued at about $7.76 Billion.