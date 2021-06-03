Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) After -18.24% Decline From High?

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)’s traded shares stood at 1,439,363 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.66. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $68.14, to imply an increase of 1.57% or $1.05 in intraday trading. The IBKR share’s 52-week high remains $80.57, putting it -18.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +41.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $39.89. The company has a valuation of $28.69 Billion, with an average of 1.12 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 854.99 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) trade information

After registering a 1.57% upside in the latest session, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $68.21 this Thursday, May 27, jumping 1.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.16%, and -4.66% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 10.23%. Short interest in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) saw shorts transact 3.36 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $87.83, implying an increase of 28.9% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $72 and $110 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IBKR has been trading 61.43% off suggested target high and 5.66% from its likely low.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) shares are +27.16% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.09% against 15.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.4% this quarter before jumping 35.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $656.74 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $628.65 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $483.61 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 35.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 25.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 15.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.8% annually.

IBKR Dividends

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 19 and July 23, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.4, with the share yield ticking at 0.6% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.83%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)’s Major holders

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. insiders hold 10.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.82% of the shares at 101.06% float percentage. In total, 432 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Greenwich Wealth Management Llc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.78 Million shares (or 9.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $641.3 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 8.39 Million shares, or about 9.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $613.1 Million.

We also have Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 3,437,856 shares. This is just over 3.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $251.1 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.18 Million, or 2.4% of the shares, all valued at about $159.5 Million.