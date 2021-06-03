Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) After -60.84% Decline From High?

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s traded shares stood at 1,750,044 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $74.61, to imply a decline of -3.75% or -$2.91 in intraday trading. The CHWY share’s 52-week high remains $120, putting it -60.84% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $44.31. The company has a valuation of $30.95 Billion, with an average of 2.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.78 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Chewy, Inc. (CHWY), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CHWY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

After registering a -3.75% downside in the latest session, Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $78.00 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 4.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.77%, and -7.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.09%. Short interest in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) saw shorts transact 15.91 Million shares and set a 4.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $102, implying an increase of 36.71% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $75 and $133 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CHWY has been trading 78.26% off suggested target high and 0.52% from its likely low.

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Chewy, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) shares are -0.08% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 122.22% against 8.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 75% this quarter before jumping 87.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 64.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Chewy, Inc. insiders hold 21.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.15% of the shares at 101.4% float percentage. In total, 596 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.89 Million shares (or 12.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.01 Billion.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 7.55 Million shares, or about 7.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $639.48 Million.

We also have Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Fidelity Magellan Fund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund holds roughly 4,608,762 shares. This is just over 4.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $468.07 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.19 Million, or 2.23% of the shares, all valued at about $185.25 Million.