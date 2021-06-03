Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) After -7.26% Decline From High?

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)’s traded shares stood at 11,253,654 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $41.61, to imply a decline of -3.07% or -$1.32 in intraday trading. The BSX share’s 52-week high remains $44.63, putting it -7.26% down since that peak but still an impressive +20.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.99. The company has a valuation of $59.11 Billion, with an average of 7.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BSX a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 21 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.37.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.48, implying an increase of 18.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45 and $52 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BSX has been trading 24.97% off suggested target high and 8.15% from its likely low.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Boston Scientific Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) shares are +25.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 64.58% against 13.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 362.5% this quarter before jumping 8.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $2.94 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 24 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.97 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 46.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -119.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.9% annually.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)’s Major holders

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 110.78 Million shares, or about 7.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.98 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund holds roughly 41,502,430 shares. This is just over 2.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.47 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 40.38 Million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about $1.45 Billion.