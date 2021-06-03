Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s traded shares stood at 1,603,199 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.61, to imply an increase of 12.76% or $3.69 in intraday trading. The SEER share’s 52-week high remains $86.55, putting it -165.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +18.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.48. The company has a valuation of $2Billion, with an average of 491.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 554.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Seer, Inc. (SEER), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SEER a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $59.33, implying an increase of 81.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $48 and $75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SEER has been trading 129.99% off suggested target high and 47.19% from its likely low.

Seer, Inc. (SEER) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -207.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s Major holders

Seer, Inc. insiders hold 19.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.14% of the shares at 104.65% float percentage. In total, 128 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.46 Million shares (or 14.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $423.05 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Artal Group S.A. with 5.59 Million shares, or about 9.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $279.53 Million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Seer, Inc. (SEER) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 1,048,899 shares. This is just over 1.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52.47 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 846.02 Thousand, or 1.49% of the shares, all valued at about $42.32 Million.