Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Wednesday – Up 62.26% From the Lows, What Happens Next

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s traded shares stood at 1,273,200 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.94, to imply a decline of -3.52% or -$0.8 in intraday trading. The STNG share’s 52-week high remains $23.37, putting it -6.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.28. The company has a valuation of $1.28 Billion, with an average of 885.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give STNG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.55.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) trade information

After registering a -3.52% downside in the last session, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.08 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 4.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.53%, and 20.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 96.07%. Short interest in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) saw shorts transact 3.03 Million shares and set a 2.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.23, implying an increase of 10.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STNG has been trading 59.53% off suggested target high and -31.63% from its likely low.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Scorpio Tankers Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) shares are +90.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -156.93% against 8.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -122.9% this quarter before jumping 97.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -21.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $159.79 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $196.75 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $371.26 Million and $177.25 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -57% before jumping 11% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -31.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 271.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

STNG Dividends

Scorpio Tankers Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.4, with the share yield ticking at 1.82% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.17%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s Major holders

Scorpio Tankers Inc. insiders hold 21.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.56% of the shares at 59.32% float percentage. In total, 218 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.75 Million shares (or 6.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $69.26 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.59 Million shares, or about 4.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $47.85 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1,230,790 shares. This is just over 2.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.72 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 563.03 Thousand, or 0.97% of the shares, all valued at about $10.39 Million.