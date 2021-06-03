salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Dipped -4.55% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s traded shares stood at 2,719,540 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.1. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $231.3, to imply a decline of -1.42% or -$3.32 in intraday trading. The CRM share’s 52-week high remains $284.5, putting it -23% down since that peak but still an impressive +27.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $167. The company has a valuation of $213.74 Billion, with an average of 9.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for salesforce.com, inc. (CRM), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 47 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CRM a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 34 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.91.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) trade information

After registering a -1.42% downside in the latest session, salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $243.5 this Friday, May 28, jumping 4.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.76%, and 3.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4%. Short interest in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) saw shorts transact 25.3 Million shares and set a 4.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $280.24, implying an increase of 21.16% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $200 and $336 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRM has been trading 45.27% off suggested target high and -13.53% from its likely low.

salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing salesforce.com, inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) shares are -4.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -23.37% against 4.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -36.8% this quarter before falling -53.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 129.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -30.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.1% annually.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s Major holders

salesforce.com, inc. insiders hold 3.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.5% of the shares at 82.5% float percentage. In total, 2714 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 70.91 Million shares (or 7.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.02 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 70.78 Million shares, or about 7.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $15Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 24,352,921 shares. This is just over 2.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.42 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.3 Million, or 2.09% of the shares, all valued at about $4.18 Billion.