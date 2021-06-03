Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~17.84% year-to-date

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)’s traded shares stood at 2,166,957 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $88.44, to imply a decline of -1.97% or -$1.78 in intraday trading. The RIO share’s 52-week high remains $95.97, putting it -8.51% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $54.87. The company has a valuation of $141.56 Billion, with an average of 2.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Rio Tinto Group (RIO), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RIO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) trade information

After registering a -1.97% downside in the latest session, Rio Tinto Group (RIO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $91.09 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 2.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.53%, and 1.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.84%. Short interest in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) saw shorts transact 10.21 Million shares and set a 3.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $105.67, implying an increase of 19.48% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $80 and $125 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RIO has been trading 41.34% off suggested target high and -9.54% from its likely low.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 71% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 23% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -7.1% annually.

RIO Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rio Tinto Group has a forward dividend ratio of 4.64, with the share yield ticking at 5.14% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.47%.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)’s Major holders

Rio Tinto Group insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.39% of the shares at 8.39% float percentage. In total, 672 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fisher Asset Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.52 Million shares (or 1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $971.92 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co with 12.13 Million shares, or about 0.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $942.05 Million.

We also have Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rio Tinto Group (RIO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund holds roughly 7,000,000 shares. This is just over 0.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $543.55 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.76 Million, or 0.38% of the shares, all valued at about $369.7 Million.