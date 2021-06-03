Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Dropped -3.12% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s traded shares stood at 836,831 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.09, to imply an increase of 7.13% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The RGLS share’s 52-week high remains $2.32, putting it -112.84% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.42. The company has a valuation of $80.17 Million, with an average of 468.38 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.68 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RGLS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) trade information

After registering a 7.13% upside in the latest session, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.09 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 0.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.39%, and -3.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.63%. Short interest in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) saw shorts transact 6.44 Million shares and set a 2.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.17, implying an increase of 7.34% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $0.5 and $2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RGLS has been trading 83.49% off suggested target high and -54.13% from its likely low.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Regulus Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) shares are +61.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.67% against 16.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 65.2% this quarter before falling -100% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -99.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 49% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 58.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 39.6% annually.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s Major holders

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 4.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.68% of the shares at 52.26% float percentage. In total, 48 institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.45 Million shares (or 8.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.06 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.22 Million shares, or about 4.3% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.02 Million.

We also have USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Science & Technology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund holds roughly 6,270,099 shares. This is just over 8.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.72 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.09 Million, or 4.13% of the shares, all valued at about $4.83 Million.