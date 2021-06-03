Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE) Drops -131.77% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE)’s traded shares stood at 1,060,121 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.96, to imply a decline of -0.66% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The RHE share’s 52-week high remains $27.72, putting it -131.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +90.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.13. The company has a valuation of $20.19 Million, with an average of 2.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.59 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Regional Health Properties, Inc. (RHE), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RHE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE) trade information

After registering a -0.66% downside in the last session, Regional Health Properties, Inc. (RHE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.50 this Thursday, May 27, jumping 17.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.39%, and 65.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 234.08%. Short interest in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE) saw shorts transact 497.75 Million shares and set a 108.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $78, implying an increase of 552.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $78 and $78 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RHE has been trading 552.17% off suggested target high and 552.17% from its likely low.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (RHE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -132.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE)’s Major holders

Regional Health Properties, Inc. insiders hold 10.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.11% of the shares at 13.54% float percentage. In total, 14 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 80.1 Thousand shares (or 4.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $366.86 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 36.7 Thousand shares, or about 2.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $168.07 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Regional Health Properties, Inc. (RHE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 11,594 shares. This is just over 0.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41.51 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.32 Thousand, or 0.2% of the shares, all valued at about $15.19 Thousand.