Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA): Can A Stock Be Up 2.347% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s traded shares stood at 2,081,754 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.87. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.51, to imply a decline of -4.18% or -$0.59 in intraday trading. The QRTEA share’s 52-week high remains $14.62, putting it -8.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.71. The company has a valuation of $5.52 Billion, with an average of 2.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give QRTEA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.5.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) trade information

After registering a -4.18% downside in the latest session, Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.12 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 4.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.48%, and 12.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.47%. Short interest in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) saw shorts transact 21.14 Million shares and set a 6.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16, implying an increase of 18.43% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QRTEA has been trading 40.64% off suggested target high and 3.63% from its likely low.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Qurate Retail, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) shares are +34.67% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -26.42% against 18.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -7.4% this quarter before falling -19.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $3.36 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.3 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.42 Billion and $3.38 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -1.9% before falling -2.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 365.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8% annually.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s Major holders

Qurate Retail, Inc. insiders hold 2.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.59% of the shares at 98.12% float percentage. In total, 517 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 53.17 Million shares (or 14.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $625.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 35.65 Million shares, or about 9.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $419.26 Million.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 33,190,514 shares. This is just over 8.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $390.32 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.97 Million, or 2.89% of the shares, all valued at about $120.33 Million.