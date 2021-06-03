Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) down -58.76% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)’s traded shares stood at 3,452,741 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.19, to imply a decline of -23.43% or -$0.67 in intraday trading. The PROG share’s 52-week high remains $15.92, putting it -626.94% down since that peak but still an impressive +3.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.11. The company has a valuation of $132.44 Million, with an average of 388.28 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 482.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Progenity, Inc. (PROG), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PROG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.8.

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) trade information

After registering a -23.43% downside in the last session, Progenity, Inc. (PROG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.86- this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 23.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.5%, and -30.7% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -58.76%. Short interest in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) saw shorts transact 2.82 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.6, implying an increase of 201.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PROG has been trading 447.95% off suggested target high and -8.68% from its likely low.

Progenity, Inc. (PROG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Progenity, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Progenity, Inc. (PROG) shares are -45.39% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 60.34% against 16.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 86.9% this quarter before jumping 36.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 51.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $25.76 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $29.95 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $17.27 Million and $25.94 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 49.2% before jumping 15.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -38.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)’s Major holders

Progenity, Inc. insiders hold 25.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.79% of the shares at 96.57% float percentage. In total, 67 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Athyrium Capital Management, LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 27.03 Million shares (or 44.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $128.67 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with 6.54 Million shares, or about 10.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $31.14 Million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Progenity, Inc. (PROG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 328,145 shares. This is just over 0.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.74 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 310.4 Thousand, or 0.51% of the shares, all valued at about $1.48 Million.