Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Dropped -14.29% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s traded shares stood at 1,023,222 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.63, to imply an increase of 0.15% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The PGEN share’s 52-week high remains $11.1, putting it -67.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.08. The company has a valuation of $1.37 Billion, with an average of 865.95 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Precigen, Inc. (PGEN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PGEN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) trade information

After registering a 0.15% upside in the last session, Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.01- this Friday, May 28, jumping 5.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.11%, and -14.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35%. Short interest in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) saw shorts transact 23.7 Million shares and set a 19.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.33, implying an increase of 85.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PGEN has been trading 156.41% off suggested target high and -9.5% from its likely low.

Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Precigen, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) shares are -16.29% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 24.19% against 8.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 53.8% this quarter before jumping 27.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -16.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $21.07 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.12 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.76 Million and $23.58 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 53.1% before falling -14.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 43.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.4% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s Major holders

Precigen, Inc. insiders hold 13.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.92% of the shares at 82.22% float percentage. In total, 229 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Third Security, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 81.76 Million shares (or 39.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $563.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Miller Value Partners, LLC with 9.1 Million shares, or about 4.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $62.71 Million.

We also have Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust holds roughly 7,000,000 shares. This is just over 3.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.23 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.49 Million, or 2.66% of the shares, all valued at about $37.8 Million.