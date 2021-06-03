Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~5.38% year-to-date

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s traded shares stood at 17,952,026 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.79, to imply an increase of 0.75% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The PFE share’s 52-week high remains $43.08, putting it -11.06% down since that peak but still an impressive +22.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.99. The company has a valuation of $217.13 Billion, with an average of 24.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 28.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Pfizer Inc. (PFE), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PFE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 16 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) trade information

After registering a 0.75% upside in the last session, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $39.30 this Wednesday, May 26, jumping 1.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.37%, and 0.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.38%. Short interest in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) saw shorts transact 57.32 Million shares and set a 2.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $42.22, implying an increase of 8.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36 and $53 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PFE has been trading 36.63% off suggested target high and -7.19% from its likely low.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pfizer Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) shares are +1.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 63.51% against 7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 28.2% this quarter before jumping 43.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 76.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $18.7 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.77 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.55 Billion and $12.13 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 61.8% before jumping 63% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -33.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.57% annually.

PFE Dividends

Pfizer Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 26 and July 30, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pfizer Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.56, with the share yield ticking at 4.05% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.68%.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s Major holders

Pfizer Inc. insiders hold 0.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.66% of the shares at 66.68% float percentage. In total, 3344 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 450.91 Million shares (or 8.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.34 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 405.73 Million shares, or about 7.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $14.7 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pfizer Inc. (PFE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 157,000,000 shares. This is just over 2.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.77 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 111.38 Million, or 1.99% of the shares, all valued at about $4.1 Billion.