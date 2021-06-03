Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~0.62% year-to-date

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s traded shares stood at 100,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.3, to imply an increase of 6.3% or $0.67 in intraday trading. The PBR share’s 52-week high remains $11.89, putting it -5.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.15. The company has a valuation of $72.44 Billion, with an average of 35.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 34.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PBR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

After registering a 6.3% upside in the last session, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.32 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 0.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.34%, and 33.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.62%. Short interest in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) saw shorts transact 19.95 Million shares and set a 0.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.34, implying an increase of 0.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.03 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PBR has been trading 23.89% off suggested target high and -46.64% from its likely low.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) shares are +18.08% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 100% this quarter before jumping 850% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $17.37 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.79 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $16.17 Billion and $11.29 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.5% before jumping 75.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -76.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

PBR Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a forward dividend ratio of 0.39, with the share yield ticking at 3.79% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.02% of the shares at 17.02% float percentage. In total, 436 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 78.32 Million shares (or 2.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $664.15 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 49.73 Million shares, or about 1.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $421.73 Million.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 52,834,306 shares. This is just over 1.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $593.33 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 33.86 Million, or 0.91% of the shares, all valued at about $287.13 Million.