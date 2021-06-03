Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s traded shares stood at 1,484,816 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.3. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $258.35, to imply an increase of 0.31% or $0.81 in intraday trading. The SE share’s 52-week high remains $285, putting it -10.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $83.68. The company has a valuation of $134.24 Billion, with an average of 3.53 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Sea Limited (SE), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.53.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) trade information

After registering a 0.31% upside in the last session, Sea Limited (SE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $262.8 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 1.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.53%, and 2.3% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.79%. Short interest in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) saw shorts transact 18.64 Million shares and set a 4.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $299.26, implying an increase of 15.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $260 and $330 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SE has been trading 27.73% off suggested target high and 0.64% from its likely low.

Sea Limited (SE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sea Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sea Limited (SE) shares are +43.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 48.2% against 15%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.1% this quarter before jumping 26.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 86.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.94 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.2 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.29 Billion and $1.21 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 50.5% before jumping 81.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -60.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -1.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Sea Limited insiders hold 5.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.08% of the shares at 78.25% float percentage. In total, 938 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 32.4 Million shares (or 8.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.23 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sands Capital Management, LLC with 23.75 Million shares, or about 6.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.3 Billion.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sea Limited (SE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 15,491,992 shares. This is just over 4.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.08 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.91 Million, or 1.88% of the shares, all valued at about $1.54 Billion.