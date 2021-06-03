Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s traded shares stood at 17,333,951 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.07, to imply an increase of 0.95% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The NCLH share’s 52-week high remains $34.49, putting it -4.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.56. The company has a valuation of $12.23 Billion, with an average of 21.79 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NCLH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.99.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

After registering a 0.95% upside in the last session, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $33.62 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 1.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.27%, and 6.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.04%. Short interest in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) saw shorts transact 46.11 Million shares and set a 2.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.5, implying a decline of -4.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23 and $38 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NCLH has been trading 14.91% off suggested target high and -30.45% from its likely low.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) shares are +44.6% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 26.97% against 34.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 28.4% this quarter before jumping 38.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -17.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -466.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. insiders hold 0.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.24% of the shares at 56.48% float percentage. In total, 723 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 37.89 Million shares (or 10.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.05 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 20.28 Million shares, or about 5.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $559.59 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 8,950,843 shares. This is just over 2.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $227.62 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.48 Million, or 2.02% of the shares, all valued at about $190.31 Million.