Now Is The Time To Build A Position In IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s traded shares stood at 2,452,580 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.69, to imply a decline of -3.65% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The IAG share’s 52-week high remains $5.35, putting it -44.99% down since that peak but still an impressive +22.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.86. The company has a valuation of $1.74 Billion, with an average of 3.12 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.49 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IAG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) trade information

After registering a -3.65% downside in the latest session, IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.85- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 3.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.2%, and 11.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.81%. Short interest in IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) saw shorts transact 7.48 Million shares and set a 1.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.06, implying an increase of 10.03% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.25 and $6.09 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IAG has been trading 65.04% off suggested target high and -11.92% from its likely low.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $301.19 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $294.02 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $260.5 Million and $274.5 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.6% before jumping 7.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 110.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3% annually.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

IAMGOLD Corporation insiders hold 0.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.33% of the shares at 63.6% float percentage. In total, 256 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 47.42 Million shares (or 9.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $141.32 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. with 41.97 Million shares, or about 8.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $125.08 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 23,252,212 shares. This is just over 4.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $72.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.04 Million, or 4.42% of the shares, all valued at about $65.86 Million.