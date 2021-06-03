Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s traded shares stood at 2,184,327 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.35, to imply an increase of 7.62% or $2.29 in intraday trading. The HP share’s 52-week high remains $33.7, putting it -4.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.87. The company has a valuation of $3.49 Billion, with an average of 1.31 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give HP a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.57.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) trade information

After registering a 7.62% upside in the last session, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $32.70 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 1.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.34%, and 26.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.68%. Short interest in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) saw shorts transact 6.41 Million shares and set a 4.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.24, implying a decline of -18.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HP has been trading 23.65% off suggested target high and -50.54% from its likely low.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Helmerich & Payne, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) shares are +42.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.32% against 6.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -67.6% this quarter before jumping 31.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -32.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -26.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -194.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -7.76% annually.

HP Dividends

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 26 and July 30, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1, with the share yield ticking at 3.54% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 6.61%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s Major holders

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. insiders hold 3.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.79% of the shares at 95.03% float percentage. In total, 460 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.79 Million shares (or 13.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $398.83 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.7 Million shares, or about 10.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $315.45 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 7,189,025 shares. This is just over 6.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $193.82 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.93 Million, or 2.72% of the shares, all valued at about $67.85 Million.