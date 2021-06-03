Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s traded shares stood at 14,507,214 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.34, to imply a decline of -1.97% or -$0.87 in intraday trading. The FCX share’s 52-week high remains $46.1, putting it -6.37% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.78. The company has a valuation of $63.52 Billion, with an average of 19.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 24.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FCX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.69.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) trade information

After registering a -1.97% downside in the last session, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $44.40 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 2.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.54%, and 14.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 66.56%. Short interest in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) saw shorts transact 28.43 Million shares and set a 1.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $42, implying a decline of -3.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FCX has been trading 38.44% off suggested target high and -60.78% from its likely low.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Freeport-McMoRan Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) shares are +85.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 475.93% against 10.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 2200% this quarter before jumping 172.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 58% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $5.85 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.52 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.13 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 86.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 344.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 36.8% annually.

FCX Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 21 and July 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.3, with the share yield ticking at 0.68% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s Major holders

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. insiders hold 0.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.86% of the shares at 79.31% float percentage. In total, 1364 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 136.81 Million shares (or 9.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.51 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 133.12 Million shares, or about 9.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.38 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 40,967,973 shares. This is just over 2.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.07 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 32.84 Million, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about $854.37 Million.