Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s traded shares stood at 1,012,549 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39.77, to imply a decline of -0.87% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The CSIQ share’s 52-week high remains $67.39, putting it -69.45% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.82. The company has a valuation of $2.39 Billion, with an average of 1.32 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CSIQ a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.3.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) trade information

After registering a -0.87% downside in the last session, Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $41.02 this Wednesday, May 26, jumping 3.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.16%, and -3.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.38%. Short interest in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) saw shorts transact 6.87 Million shares and set a 3.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.57, implying an increase of 24.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42 and $58 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CSIQ has been trading 45.84% off suggested target high and 5.61% from its likely low.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Canadian Solar Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) shares are -6.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -36.55% against 15%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -188.2% this quarter before jumping 153.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 69.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -4.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -16.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12% annually.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s Major holders

Canadian Solar Inc. insiders hold 23.3% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.05% of the shares at 66.56% float percentage. In total, 295 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.29 Million shares (or 15.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $461.13 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 2.96 Million shares, or about 4.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $146.72 Million.

We also have iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 2,921,451 shares. This is just over 4.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $144.99 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.85 Million, or 3.08% of the shares, all valued at about $91.71 Million.