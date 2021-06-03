Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s traded shares stood at 67,572,324 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.81, to imply an increase of 4.1% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The ABEV share’s 52-week high remains $3.89, putting it -2.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.13. The company has a valuation of $58.92 Billion, with an average of 26.53 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 21.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Ambev S.A. (ABEV), translating to a mean rating of 3.2. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give ABEV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

After registering a 4.1% upside in the last session, Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.89- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 2.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.45%, and 37.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.51%. Short interest in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) saw shorts transact 109.52 Million shares and set a 5.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.47, implying a decline of -8.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ABEV has been trading 31.23% off suggested target high and -34.38% from its likely low.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.76 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.24 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.16 Billion and $2.33 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 27.8% before jumping 38.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 39.83% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -7.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -3.45% annually.

ABEV Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ambev S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.01, with the share yield ticking at 0.39% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.71%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

Ambev S.A. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.81% of the shares at 9.81% float percentage. In total, 376 institutions holds shares in the company, led by First Eagle Investment Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 234.79 Million shares (or 1.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $643.34 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Harding Loevner LLC with 190.28 Million shares, or about 1.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $521.37 Million.

We also have First Eagle Global Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ambev S.A. (ABEV) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, First Eagle Global Fund holds roughly 103,000,000 shares. This is just over 0.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $288.23 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 75.28 Million, or 0.48% of the shares, all valued at about $210.04 Million.