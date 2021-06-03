Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s traded shares stood at 35,203,224 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $81.97, to imply an increase of 1.44% or $1.16 in intraday trading. The AMD share’s 52-week high remains $99.23, putting it -21.06% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $48.42. The company has a valuation of $99.6 Billion, with an average of 38.52 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 45.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 38 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give AMD a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.54.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

After registering a 1.44% upside in the last session, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $82.91 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 1.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.28%, and 0.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.62%. Short interest in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) saw shorts transact 84.07 Million shares and set a 1.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $104.37, implying an increase of 27.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17 and $169.7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMD has been trading 107.03% off suggested target high and -79.26% from its likely low.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) shares are -11.54% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.44% against 36%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 200% this quarter before jumping 34.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 50.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 29 analysts is $3.61 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 29 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.81 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.93 Billion and $2.56 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 87.1% before jumping 48.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 604.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 28.25% annually.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. insiders hold 0.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.25% of the shares at 75.64% float percentage. In total, 1783 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 96.96 Million shares (or 7.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.61 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 87.21 Million shares, or about 7.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $6.85 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 33,879,628 shares. This is just over 2.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.11 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24.1 Million, or 1.98% of the shares, all valued at about $2.21 Billion.