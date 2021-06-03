Now Is The Time To Build A Position In 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s traded shares stood at 1,097,764 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $36.56, to imply a decline of -0.08% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The TWOU share’s 52-week high remains $59.74, putting it -63.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +22.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.45. The company has a valuation of $2.72 Billion, with an average of 778.45 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.44 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for 2U, Inc. (TWOU), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TWOU a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) trade information

After registering a -0.08% downside in the last session, 2U, Inc. (TWOU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $37.83 this Thursday, May 27, jumping 3.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.88%, and -6.85% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -8.62%. Short interest in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) saw shorts transact 11.29 Million shares and set a 7.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $58.05, implying an increase of 58.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45 and $79 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TWOU has been trading 116.08% off suggested target high and 23.09% from its likely low.

2U, Inc. (TWOU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 2U, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. 2U, Inc. (TWOU) shares are +13.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 58.76% against 0.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 52.9% this quarter before jumping 41.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -38.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 15.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s Major holders

2U, Inc. insiders hold 2.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 109.76% of the shares at 112.47% float percentage. In total, 370 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.84 Million shares (or 15.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $452.53 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with 7.51 Million shares, or about 10.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $287.02 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 2U, Inc. (TWOU) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 6,578,346 shares. This is just over 8.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $258.2 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.92 Million, or 2.57% of the shares, all valued at about $76.62 Million.