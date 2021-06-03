NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s traded shares stood at 2,768,423 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $134.35, to imply an increase of 0.13% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The NKE share’s 52-week high remains $147.95, putting it -10.12% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $93.44. The company has a valuation of $212.29 Billion, with an average of 6.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for NIKE, Inc. (NKE), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NKE a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 24 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.5.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) trade information

After registering a 0.13% upside in the latest session, NIKE, Inc. (NKE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $138.3 this Thursday, May 27, jumping 2.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.85%, and 1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.03%. Short interest in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) saw shorts transact 11.94 Million shares and set a 1.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $166.23, implying an increase of 23.73% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $140 and $192 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NKE has been trading 42.91% off suggested target high and 4.21% from its likely low.

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NIKE, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NIKE, Inc. (NKE) shares are -0.39% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 95.63% against 43.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 198% this quarter before jumping 16.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $11.09 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending August 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.33 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.31 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 75.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -2.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -35.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40.6% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

NKE Dividends

NIKE, Inc. has its next earnings report out between June 23 and June 28, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NIKE, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.1, with the share yield ticking at 0.84% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.05%.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s Major holders

NIKE, Inc. insiders hold 0.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.14% of the shares at 84.39% float percentage. In total, 2902 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 103.95 Million shares (or 8.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.71 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 93.11 Million shares, or about 7.3% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $13.17 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NIKE, Inc. (NKE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 35,308,087 shares. This is just over 2.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 25.14 Million, or 1.97% of the shares, all valued at about $3.56 Billion.