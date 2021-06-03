New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Drops -8.18% From Highs, What Happens Next?

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s traded shares stood at 4,941,579 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.23, to imply an increase of 0.78% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The NYCB share’s 52-week high remains $13.23, putting it -8.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +36.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.72. The company has a valuation of $5.75 Billion, with an average of 4.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.69 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NYCB a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

After registering a 0.78% upside in the latest session, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.26 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 0.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.07%, and 1.2% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.07%. Short interest in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) saw shorts transact 20.15 Million shares and set a 3.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.23, implying an increase of 24.53% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NYCB has been trading 55.36% off suggested target high and -10.06% from its likely low.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing New York Community Bancorp, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) shares are +25.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 36.78% against 20.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.9% this quarter before jumping 30.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $321.34 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $327.48 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $261.8 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 57.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 13.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 27 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.68, with the share yield ticking at 5.62% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.87%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. insiders hold 1.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.05% of the shares at 61.25% float percentage. In total, 495 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 52.35 Million shares (or 11.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $552.32 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 40.8 Million shares, or about 8.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $430.44 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 12,560,965 shares. This is just over 2.7% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $158.52 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.44 Million, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about $131.29 Million.