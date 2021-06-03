Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) up 26.4% from 52-Week Low; YTD rises 11.19% – Here’s What to Do Now

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 37 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MSFT a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 31 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.9.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) trade information

After registering a -0.04% downside in the last session, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $252.9 this Wednesday, May 26, jumping 2.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.76%, and -1.94% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 11.19%. Short interest in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) saw shorts transact 40.53 Million shares and set a 1.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $294.16, implying an increase of 18.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $256.7 and $340 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MSFT has been trading 37.48% off suggested target high and 3.8% from its likely low.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Microsoft Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) shares are +15.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 35.42% against 4.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 30.1% this quarter before jumping 7.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 25 analysts is $44.11 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 21 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $42.46 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $38.03 Billion and $35.72 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16% before jumping 18.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 13.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.73% annually.

MSFT Dividends

Microsoft Corporation has its next earnings report out between July 20 and July 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Microsoft Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 2.24, with the share yield ticking at 0.91% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.6%.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s Major holders

Microsoft Corporation insiders hold 0.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.31% of the shares at 72.36% float percentage. In total, 5318 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 610.85 Million shares (or 8.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $144.02 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 518.65 Million shares, or about 6.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $122.28 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 213,000,000 shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47.39 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 151.5 Million, or 2.01% of the shares, all valued at about $33.7 Billion.