MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Surged 53.03% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s traded shares stood at 2,506,457 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $42.48, to imply a decline of -1.73% or -$0.75 in intraday trading. The MGM share’s 52-week high remains $43.9, putting it -3.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.65. The company has a valuation of $20.9 Billion, with an average of 9.28 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for MGM Resorts International (MGM), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MGM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.52.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) trade information

After registering a -1.73% downside in the latest session, MGM Resorts International (MGM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $43.90 this Thursday, May 27, jumping 3.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.98%, and 2.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.69%. Short interest in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) saw shorts transact 16.98 Million shares and set a 2.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $44.4, implying an increase of 4.52% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $29.6 and $54 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MGM has been trading 27.12% off suggested target high and -30.32% from its likely low.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MGM Resorts International share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. MGM Resorts International (MGM) shares are +53.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 15.35% against 29.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 68.9% this quarter before jumping 71.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 70.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $2.04 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.43 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $289.81 Million and $1.24 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 603% before jumping 95.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -19.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -152% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 62.8% annually.

MGM Dividends

MGM Resorts International has its next earnings report out between July 28 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MGM Resorts International has a forward dividend ratio of 0.01, with the share yield ticking at 0.02% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s Major holders

MGM Resorts International insiders hold 14.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.61% of the shares at 79.15% float percentage. In total, 806 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 43.38 Million shares (or 8.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.37 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 28.37 Million shares, or about 5.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $894.05 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MGM Resorts International (MGM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 11,773,566 shares. This is just over 2.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $370.99 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10Million, or 2.02% of the shares, all valued at about $315.1 Million.