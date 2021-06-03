MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) up 69.76% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH)’s traded shares stood at 1,320,872 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.13, to imply an increase of 4.39% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The MDJH share’s 52-week high remains $8.6, putting it -20.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.1. The company has a valuation of $83.24 Million, with an average of 293.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 46.15 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for MDJM Ltd (MDJH), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MDJH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) trade information

After registering a 4.39% upside in the last session, MDJM Ltd (MDJH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.60- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 17.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 47.93%, and 66.2% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 69.76%. Short interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) saw shorts transact 26.48 Million shares and set a 0.57 days time to cover.

MDJM Ltd (MDJH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -43.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH)’s Major holders

MDJM Ltd insiders hold 87.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.33% of the shares at 2.62% float percentage. In total, 2 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 21.47 Thousand shares (or 0.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $93.18 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 16.7 Thousand shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $72.48 Thousand.