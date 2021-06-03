McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) up 22.46% from 52-Week Low; YTD rises 7.46% – Here’s What to Do Now

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)’s traded shares stood at 2,026,931 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $230.7, to imply a decline of -1.32% or -$3.08 in intraday trading. The MCD share’s 52-week high remains $238.18, putting it -3.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +22.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $178.88. The company has a valuation of $173.31 Billion, with an average of 2.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) trade information

After registering a -1.32% downside in the latest session, McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $235.9 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 2.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.76%, and -2.11% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 7.46%. Short interest in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) saw shorts transact 6.01 Million shares and set a 2.07 days time to cover.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing McDonald’s Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) shares are +7.51% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 41.82% against 32.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 213.6% this quarter before jumping 7.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -21% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.43% annually.

MCD Dividends

McDonald’s Corporation has its next earnings report out between July 26 and July 30, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. McDonald’s Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 5.16, with the share yield ticking at 2.21% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.47%.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)’s Major holders

McDonald’s Corporation insiders hold 0.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.37% of the shares at 69.4% float percentage. In total, 3117 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 64.19 Million shares (or 8.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.39 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 51.46 Million shares, or about 6.9% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $11.53 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 21,000,439 shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.51 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.93 Million, or 2% of the shares, all valued at about $3.2 Billion.