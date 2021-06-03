Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Wednesday – Up 31.36% From the Lows, What Happens Next

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s traded shares stood at 3,723,044 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.1. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $47.39, to imply a decline of -0.27% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The MRVL share’s 52-week high remains $55.7, putting it -17.54% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.53. The company has a valuation of $32.27 Billion, with an average of 6.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.79 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MRVL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 22 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.27.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) trade information

After registering a -0.27% downside in the latest session, Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $49.21 this Friday, May 28, jumping 3.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.47%, and 7.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.25%. Short interest in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) saw shorts transact 45.92 Million shares and set a 4.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $55.88, implying an increase of 17.92% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $45 and $64 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MRVL has been trading 35.05% off suggested target high and -5.04% from its likely low.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Marvell Technology, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) shares are +2.66% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 48.91% against 9.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 50% this quarter before jumping 42.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $803.48 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending July 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.04 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $679.68 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -117.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 35.7% annually.

MRVL Dividends

Marvell Technology, Inc. has its next earnings report out on June 07, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.24, with the share yield ticking at 0.54% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.18%.